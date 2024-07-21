It was a hot mic moment heard around the world. In 2016, a 2005 interview with Access Hollywood, where Donald Trump made graphic remarks about Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker and another woman surfaced online.

In the clip, the former president was heard talking with host Billy Bush and making his infamous “grab ’em by the p***y” comment. At the time, Donald Trump was tapped for a cameo in the longest-running daytime soap opera.

During the Access Hollywood interview, Donald Trump also made crude remarks about Arianne Zucker when she was arriving on set, saying he wanted to “use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her.” He added, “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

Shortly after the interview, Days of Our Lives star Arianne Zucker, who was unaware of Trump’s s*xist comments, talked about his Days cameo in a TV interview.

Speaking to Soap Talk hosts Lisa Rinna and Ty Treadway in 2005, Zucker praised Trump, saying, “He is so cute and charming,” adding that “you just don’t look above” his hairline.

Arianne Zucker went on to praise Trump’s acting chops on Days of Our Lives, noting, “He was really good. The first take was a little rough because he was sort of figuring out where he was going, not used to the show. … It took us three takes the first time, but the second scene was pretty fast, and we were in and out.”

While Zucker did not address the 2016 resurfaced clip, in a recent interview on Rachel Uchitel’s Miss Understood podcast, Zucker said of Trump, “He made a comment, I guess, about my legs, and so did Billy Bush. Everybody has spoken poorly about somebody in their lifetime. I don’t care who you are; everybody has. It’s just people getting caught on camera doing it.”

She noted that, unfortunately, these things happen all the time.

