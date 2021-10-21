The much-reported trouble between Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez and multi-award-winning cinematographer and director Venu appears to have blown over, following an apology from the actor.

The row erupted last week when Alencier insisted that Venu, who’s helming a movie for the Film Employees Federation Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ Union, narrate the story to him when they met at the home of the actor Nedumudi Venu, who had just died.

Venu is believed to have said to the actor that the occasion was not appropriate for a script narration because the industry was in mourning. Alencier Ley Lopez turned up at Venu’s home the next day and insisted that the story be discussed. He said he had a role in the film and therefore was within his rights to ask for the script to be narrated to him. This is said to have upset Venu.

He took up the matter with the Directors’ Union, which, in turn, raised the issue with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Sensing that the matter was becoming bigger than he had bargained for, Alencier Ley Lopez apologised to Venu.

This was not the first time, though, that the actor was embroiled in a controversy. A few years back at the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony, he gestured at superstar Mohanlal, joining his hands together and pointing his fingers in a manner that seemed like he was mimicking firing a gun.

Then, too, Alencier Ley Lopez had tendered an apology and wriggled out of a potentially embarrassing situation.

