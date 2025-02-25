Vidaamuyarchi marks Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film, though it wasn’t originally planned as such. Initially, a project with director Vignesh Shivan was supposed to be his 62nd film, but after it didn’t materialize, Vidaamuyarchi was developed with a new script. The film was officially announced in May 2023.

A big-budget venture, Vidaamuyarchi was primarily shot in Azerbaijan, with some portions filmed in Thailand. The story is inspired by the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown.

Now, Vidaamuyarchi is set for its OTT release. Scroll down for full details, including the OTT release date, cast and crew, box office performance, and more.

Plot

The protagonist and his wife are separating. They first got together during a road trip, and now, ironically, they are parting ways on another, this time to her parents’ house, where he plans to drop her off after learning she wants a divorce and has been unfaithful. However, during the journey, she is kidnapped by a mysterious group, forcing him into a desperate mission to rescue her.

Cast and Crew

Starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arun Vijay, Amit Kumar Bhagat, Arav, Ramya Subramanian, Nikhil Nair, Vetri Kiran, and Arjun Das.

Written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Om Prakash, and editing by Srikanth N.B.

Produced by G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran and A. Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Box Office Performance

According to some reports, Vidaamuyarchi was made on a budget of INR 185 crores. However, its total box office collection so far stands at just 81.99 crores, making it a financial flop.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Vidaamuyarchi is set to premiere on Netflix on March 3, 2025. Along with the original Tamil version, the film will also be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

