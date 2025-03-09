Following the success of Dragon, fans are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the film was released theatrically on February 21, 2025, and received an overwhelming response from both audiences and critics.

Following its successful theatrical run, anticipation for its OTT release has been sky-high. Now, the latest buzz suggests that the makers have finally locked the streaming platform and release date.

Dragon To Stream on This Platform Soon!

According to recent reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to Dragon. This comes as exciting news for fans who either missed the film’s theatrical release or simply wish to relive the thrilling experience from the comfort of their homes.

While the makers have not yet announced an official streaming date, reports from 123telugu.com suggest that Dragon is expected to premiere on Netflix by March 28, 2025. Given the standard 30-45 day window from its theatrical release, the timeline seems highly plausible, making the wait for the action-packed thriller much shorter.

In addition to its OTT release, the film’s satellite rights have also been secured by Vijay TV, ensuring a grand television premiere later this year.

What Makes Dragon A Must-Watch?

Ashwath Marimuthu directed Dragon, which keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The story revolves around a young man who abandoned his studies and entered into the dangerous world of financial fraud. He gets entangled in a dangerous mission, forcing him to confront powerful enemies and unravel shocking secrets.

The film has received widespread acclaim for its high-octane action sequences, intense storyline, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s captivating performance. Adding to its appeal is the brilliant direction, stunning visuals, and heart-pounding background score that keeps the tension high throughout the film. Dragon has already proven its mettle at the box office and become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

As of now, Dragon is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix by March 28, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Dragon below:

