Tamil cinema continues to deliver intriguing content, and Seruppuga Jaakirathai is the latest series to grab attention. Directed by Rajesh Soosairaj, the show promises an engaging narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Recently, ZEE5 secured the OTT rights to the series and announced that it would be available for streaming by the end of the month. So, if you’ve been eagerly waiting to watch Rajesh Soosairaj’s latest Tamil series, here’s when and where you can catch it online!

When & Where To Watch Seruppuga Jaakirathai?

The streaming giant ZEE5 announced on Thursday through its social media handle. The announcement post reads: “Get ready for a hilarious game of Hide & Seek. #SeruppugalJaakirathai – A ZEE5 Original is coming your way to entertain you. Premieres from March 28th.”

This confirms that the much-awaited thriller Seruppuga Jaakirathai will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on March 28, 2025. The series will be available only to ZEE5 subscribers, allowing them to enjoy this gripping drama from the comfort of their homes.

ZEE5, known for its diverse content library, has consistently brought quality Tamil originals to its platform. Seruppuga Jaakirathai is expected to be another exciting addition, especially for fans of psychological thrillers.

What Is Seruppuga Jaakirathai About?

The recently released poster by ZEE5 offers a glimpse into the storyline of Seruppuga Jaakirathai. The plot intriguingly revolves around the lead character’s slipper, hinting at a unique narrative. However, further detailed explanations about the storyline have not yet been revealed.

Seruppuga Jaakirathai features Singam Puli, Ira Aggarwal, Vivek Raja Gopal, Manohar, Mariya Roslyn, Devika Devu, Lionel Rajkumar, and others in pivotal roles. On the technical front, K. Gangadaran handled the cinematography, L.V. Muthu Ganesh composed the music, and Wilsi J. Sasi took charge of editing.

With its intriguing premise and a stellar cast, Seruppuga Jaakirathai is poised to be a noteworthy addition to ZEE5’s lineup of original content. Mark your calendars for March 28, 2025, and get ready to embark on this thrilling cinematic journey—exclusively on ZEE5.

