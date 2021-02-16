Better Call Saul season 6 is one of the most awaited shows this year. The prequel to cult classic Breaking Bad made its debut in 2015 and turned out to be immensely successful. Perhaps that’s why the show is having 1 more season compared to BB.

The Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) led crome drama has found a special place in the heart of fans. But he’s not the only one who is loved by fans. Other characters like Rhea Seehorn’s Kim, Jonathan Banks’ Mike, Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fringe, Michael Mando’s Nacho, Patrick Fabian’s Howard & Michael McKean’s Chuck also enjoy a fan following of their own.

As we all know Chuck McGill plays the elder brother of Jimmy McGill who later becomes Saul Goodman. In Better Call Saul, we see multiple shades of the former as he appears to be jealous a lot of times. He also turns out to be someone who doesn’t want his brother to become a lawyer and tries everything in his capacity to put obstacles in his way. On the other side, Howard initially looks like someone who doesn’t want him to grow but supports him when he understands his talent.

But do you know, the original plans were totally different? As per IMDB, Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan once agreed that it was Howard who was supposed to be Jimmy’s nemesis while Chuck was supposed to be the wise elder brother. However, after a few episodes, the writers, actors and producers felt that it would be better if the things were opposite.

“Chuck was never going to be the bad guy, and Howard was always going to be the one to cause problems in Jimmy’s life. What’s wonderful is working with such a talented group of writers and actors who aren’t afraid to change things and are flexible with trying out different scenarios. I think the way Chuck and Howard have developed fits much more with the theme of the show and offers so many more rewarding outcomes than our original vision,” Better Call Saul’s Vince Gilligan has been quoted as saying.

