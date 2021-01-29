The wait for Deadpool 3 is now a part of the new normal and seems like it isn’t ending anytime soon. While the update about the writers working on the film revived the lost hope of the fans, there have been no updates ever since. But seems like Ryan Reynolds is up to give us some more heart aching gossip and his latest tweet has left us upset. The actor has revealed the plot that was designed for Wade before Disney acquired Fox. And it is as amazing as it gets, but sadly not in reality now, at least till Marvel gods listen to our prayers.

If you are unaware, Deadpool is relatively a new acquisition for Marvel, who for the longest time have been in the quest to as how to include him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige himself has anyways confirmed the pre-production and Ryan Reynolds’ involvement in the same. Reynolds has now revealed the possible plot that could have happened.

As per Ryan Reynolds, the makers of Deadpool 3 were planning to make the threequel a road trip and that too with Merc and Logan. Yes, you read that right, it was supposed to be a Deadpool and Wolverine together on an ultimate road trip, but Disney came into the scene and things took a turn. Reynolds wrote, “It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real.”

Meanwhile, most recently Kevin Feige has spoken about Deadpool 3 and confirmed that it will be R rated. He said that they are working on the script and Ryan Reynolds is overseeing it. But the film is not happening this year. As per Collider, Fiege said, “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

