Filmmaker Karan Johar looked back at his multistarrer family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on its 19th anniversary on Monday, saying the film will always be a blessing in his filmography.

Sharing a video made of scenes from his 2001 directorial, Karan wrote on Instagram: “#19yearsofK3G… I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way… this film will always be a blessing in my filmography… thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!”

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. This was his second directorial after the romantic drama “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998), and continued Johar’s blockbuster run at the box office..

Recently Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho completed 17 years and actress Preity Zinta, who had a pivotal role in the film, went down memory lane to recall her experience of shooting for the romantic drama, which she said went beyond words.

Preity posted a clip from the film on Instagram and shared that the Karan Johar production was probably one of the best-written films she has worked in.

“Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today. A movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat. An experience that went beyond words. This was probably one of my best written films. Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable,” Preity wrote

