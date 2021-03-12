Demi Lovato is finding herself more attracted to women than men after experiencing a “sense of relief” when her engagement with actor Max Ehrich fell apart last year. The singer added that she also prefers friendships with members of the opposite sex to romance.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker called off her wedding plans in September after a whirlwind romance and admits freeing herself from the heterosexual relationship made her realise that lifestyle wasn’t for her. Read it all below.

While in conversation with Glamour magazine, Demi Lovato said, “When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am.” She added, “This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Demi Lovato has since found time to enjoy intimacy with fellow females more than with male lovers. She explained, “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.”

“Some of the guys I was hanging out with – when it would come time to be s*xual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there,'” she shared, suggesting she wasn’t comfortable with performing oral s*x on men.

Demi Lovato added, “It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

However, Demi Lovato doesn’t want to publicly define herself and her sexuality just yet: “I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am…,” she said. “I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.” (MT/BAN/LOT)

