The troubles in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage began making the headlines ever since the latter’s election campaign last year. Kim filed for divorce with West after seven years of marriage, and the duo decided to co-parent their four kids — North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and 21-month-old Psalm. But the latest we are hearing may shock you.

As per a report, Kanye has not been on exact talking terms with Kim before filing for divorce. The source added that this hadn’t affected her trusting him with their kids, though. Read the full story below.

A source close to the couple informed Page Six that Kanye West had abruptly cut himself off from Kim Kardashian even before she filed for divorce. The source said, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’”

Despite not being on talking terms and the animosity between them, Kim Kardashian trusts Kanye West with the kids. The rapper regularly visits North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm at their California home while Kim is out.

Talking about the same, a source told the above-mentioned portal, “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

As per reports, post the separation, Kim will be keeping their marital house in Hidden Hills, California, to maintain stability in the kids’ lives. Another reason behind the same is that it is close to where the rest of her family reside. Reports state that although Kanye designed the home, he continues staying in Wyoming. For the unversed, the rapper spent most of 2020 at his ranch home due to marital problems.

