Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went down memory lane and remembered her teenage days in a throwback picture on social media.

In the Instagram image, a young Kim is seen sunbathing.

“16 year old KK,” Kim Kardashian wrote as a caption with the picture, which currently has over three million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, along with their mother Kris Jenner, are getting into the greeting cards business. They have decided to name their brand Kardashian Kards.

In her personal space, Kim’s divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West are on.

Meanwhile, recently Kim was setting the temperature soaring with a picture she has shared on Instagram. In the image, Kim poses in powder pink lingerie and strikes a pout for the camera with her hands raised. Kim chose to keep her hair open in the photo and flaunted a nude make-up look.

