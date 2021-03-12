Dr Dre’s ex has had her request for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against the hip-hop icon shut down.

Nicole Young insists she has been left fearing for her safety after Dre verbally attacked his estranged wife in a snippet from a new song recorded with KXNG Crooked, on which he blasted her for trying to win points in their separation battle while he was hospitalised and undergoing surgery following a brain aneurysm in January (21).

“Trying to kill me with the lies and that perjury/ICU/I see you trying to f**k me while I’m in surgery,” Dre rapped on the track, which leaked in late February.

He added, “In ICU/Death bed, on some money s**t/Greedy b**ch, take a pick/Girl, you know how money get.”

Young’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, cited the song lyrics in her filing, with her client claiming that with the track Dre has “upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else”.

Spector alleged the new rap and Young’s previous allegations of domestic abuse warranted the protective order, but Dre, who has always denied her claims of violence, fired back, explaining the only time he has had any direct contact with his ex since she filed for divorce last June (20) was when she paid him a visit in the hospital during his recent health crisis.

The motion went before a Los Angeles judge this week (begs08Mar21) when the request was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”, reports TMZ. (MT/WNWCZM/LOT)

