KYLIE MINOGUE & VICTORIA BECKHAM HEAD GLAMOUR MAGAZINE'S 2021 GAMECHANGERS

Kylie Minogue, Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Little Mix were among the winners of Glamour magazine U.K.’s Gamechangers honours at a ceremony in London on Thursday (11 Mar 21).

The Australian pop legend was named Gamechanging Icon, the former Spice Girls star-turned-designer was awarded Fashion Gamechanger, Little Mix picked up the Gamechangers in Music gong, and Chopra Jonas snagged the Gamechanging Actor honour.

Spinning Around hitmaker Kylie told the remote audience she felt “very much humbled” to receive her latest accolade, adding: “Thank you for giving me an excuse to pause for a minute and really reflect on the many things that have got me to where I am today – the people, the places, the tears that sometimes led to triumph.

“I think the constant I have always had and that I have really fought for is to not be boxed in, to really be able to shape shift and morph and grow and develop. For that reason, to be part of your game changers awards is very meaningful to me.”

Victoria told viewers, “I am not so sure I deserve to be called a gamechanger but thank you so much, this really does mean an enormous amount to me. Over my career, I have always tried to challenge the status quo and never take no for an answer.”

There was also recognition for Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who was crowned Mental Health Gamechanger for opening up about her breakdown at the height of the group’s fame and Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkafina, who scooped the Gamechanging Creator award, while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was crowned the night’s Beauty Gamechanger.

Other winners included Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo, fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, who was saluted for her environmental efforts, tennis star Naomi Osaka, activist and Black-ish cast member Yara Shahidi, and British soccer star Marcus Rashford, who was named Gamechanging Man for his efforts to expand the U.K.’s free school meal service during the coronavirus crisis.

A Special Gamechanging Award was also presented to three National Health Service (NHS) female workers by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in recognition of the efforts of all British frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full list of 2021 Gamechangers is as follows:

Gamechangers in Music: Little Mix

Gamechanging Creator: Awkwafina

Sports Gamechanger: Naomi Osaka

Gamechanging Actor: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

New Gen Gamechanger: Yara Shahidi

Gamechanging Influencer: Munroe Bergdorf and Gamechanging Charity: Black Lives Matter UK, represented by Agnes Mwakatuma

Gamechanging Rising Star: Lydia West

Beauty Gamechanger: Millie Bobby Brown

Gamechanging Model: Ellie Goldstein

Gamechanging Author: Bernardine Evaristo

Gamechanging Man: Marcus Rashford

Entrepreneurial Gamechanger: Huda Kattan

Mental Health Gamechanger: Frankie Bridge

Justice Gamechanger: Amika George

Technology Gamechanger: Tania Boler

Fashion Gamechanger: Victoria Beckham

Wellness Gamechanger: Miranda Kerr

Environmental Gamechanger: Dame Vivienne Westwood

Gamechanging Icon: Kylie Minogue (LOT/WNWCII/KL)

