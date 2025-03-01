Crazy Rich Asians was one of the most loved rom-coms of 2018. The movie, adapted from a novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan, starred Constance Wu and Henry Golding in the lead. Those who want to see these characters back on screen are in for a treat!

Crazy Rich Asians TV Show Is In Development

According to the latest reports by Variety, a Crazy Rich Asians TV show is in the works! The novel will be adapted into a TV show with John M. Chu serving as the executive producer. The movie’s co-writer, Adele Lim, will helm the TV show project as the showrunner and executive producer.

The book’s author, Kevin Kwan, will also join the TV show as an executive producer, just as he did for the film. The cast of the Crazy Rich Asians TV show has not yet been revealed. There is no further information about an approximate release date or number of episodes for the show. There were rumors about a sequel to the film.

However, in 2024, John M. Chu came forward with an update that he wouldn’t work on the sequel unless there was a good script to work with, as he could not put everyone on the line. There was news about a Broadway musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, which would also mark Chu’s debut on Broadway. However, almost a year after the announcement, there have been no further updates about the musical’s progress.

Who Are Adele Lim, John M. Chu, And Kevin Kwan?

Adele Lim is a producer and director known for projects like One Tree Hill. She made her directorial debut in 2023 with the movie Joy Ride. She also wrote the 2021 animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Her next project is the much-anticipated Princess Diaries 3 with Anne Hathway, for which she serves as the writer and director.

John M. Chu is best known for Wicked, which stars Ariana Granda and Cynthia Evrio. He is currently working on the movie’s sequel, Wicked: For Good. He is also known for G. I. Joe Retaliation and In the Heights.

Kevin Kwan is a fairly popular author of Crazy Rich Asians. The story continues in two more titles, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. His latest book is Lies and Weddings.

