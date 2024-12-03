Moana 2 is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. The film has had one of the biggest openings for an animated feature and has already established its name among the highest-grossers of the year.

The movie is a sequel to the 2016 Disney hit Moana and continues the journey of the titular girl from Polynesia, who teams up with the demigod Maui to break the curse on the Motufetu island. Now that Moana 2 has seen massive success, fans can’t help but wonder if there will be a third installment in the franchise. Here is all you need to know about Moana 3.

Is Moana 3 Happening?

Disney has not officially announced Moana 3 yet. However, the studio did hint about the development of the third part in the mid-credits scene of Moana 2. The sequence featured the god Nalo, who collaborated with Tamatoa the Crab from the first film and expressed his anger over Matangi’s defeat by Moan and Maui.

Nalo ended the scene by saying, “This isn’t over… No, we’re just getting started,” which signals that the story will continue and that Moana 3 is highly likely. However, it remains to be seen when Disney officially announces the threequel.

There was an 8-year gap between the first two films, but considering the second part’s box office performance, Disney might want to leverage the hype around it and quickly produce a third part.

Who will star in Moana 3?

Moana 2 marked the return of some prominent cast members from the original film, who are all expected to reprise their roles once again if Moana 3 gets greenlit. These include Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Temuera Morrison as Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Alan Tudyk as Heihei, and Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa the Crab. These include Tofiga Fepulea’i as Nalo, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea. Based on the movie’s storyline, there will be some more additions to the cast.

What will Moana 3 be about?

As Moana 2’s mid-credits scene has set up Moana 3, the upcoming film will follow up on the collaboration between Nalo and Tamatoa. The two will likely go against Moana and Maui with full power. Meanwhile, Matangi is also under Nalo’s control, which will pose another threat to Moana. However, we must wait for Disney’s official announcement and synopsis to confirm the movie’s plot.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News