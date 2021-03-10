Actor Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside the Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle in hit American TV show Suits, has slammed the actress and her husband, Prince Harry timing of her for the timing of their much talked about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Pierce, who played Meghan Markle’s dad Robert Zane on the programme, told London’s LBC radio station that he doesn’t believe the couple should have taken part in the interview when the Covid-19 pandemic is still causing loss of life around the world.

“Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid,” Wendell Pierce said. “A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the U.K. (I find it) quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace… gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant.”

Insisting he wasn’t taking aim solely at Meghan Markle, Wendell Pierce said he was criticising “everyone” involved in the interview – including the couple, Winfrey and television networks CBS and ITV. Slamming the royal family, he added that everyone should “focus on the throes of death that we’re in.”

Wendell later took to Twitter to insist that his words had been misconstrued, writing: “I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history.

In his following tweet, Wendell Pierce wrote, “I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.”

Wendell Pierce continued, “In no way am I insensitive to suicide. Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide. I never was interviewed by the Daily Mail and their story manipulated my words in a radio interview. As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best.”

