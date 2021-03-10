Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have undoubtedly opened a massive can of worms with their latest interview with Oprah Winfrey. The two have gone on to reveal many unknown and shocking facets/secrets/alleged wrongdoings of the crown that have left the world shocked. This also includes racial remarks against their son Archie Harrison. It clearly wasn’t an easy thing to do for the two, and definitely not one that wasn’t calculated.

But turns out the former royal couple has managed to expand their fanbase far and wide with this interview. Not to forge, their candidness and vulnerability have been applauded by not just the layman but some of the most noteworthy celebrities too. The fame has now reached so high that fans are even demanding a The Crown spin-off for the two. Read on to know everything about this exciting update and also what the netizens have to say.

For the unversed, Netflix most popular show, The Crown, traces the Royal family of Britain. Though Buckingham Palace has denied its authenticity and labelled it ‘fictional’, that does not stop creator Peter Morgan or the streaming giant from using real-life names. It seems like fans who thin contradictory to the Palace now want to see Prince Harry & Meghan Markle get their spin-off in the series. Meanwhile, it doesn’t look like a bad proposal. The last two people to enter the show in season 4 were Margaret Thatcher and Harry’s mother Princess Diana. And we know what whirlpool it brought with it.

Twitter has been full of fan requests asking the makers of The Crown to give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle their spin-off. A Twitter user wrote, “They should make a spin-off series about The Crown, have it be all about how Harry and Meghan brought down the Royal Family, and call the show “Diana’s Revenge.”” Another wrote, “Wow! The writers and producers of #Netflix #TheCrown must be so happy after this interview. Looks like we are having at least three more seasons of this series!!!!”

They should make a spin-off series about The Crown, have it be all about how Harry and Meghan brought down the Royal Family, and call the show "Diana's Revenge." — Andy Garcia (@andyg4x4tj) March 8, 2021

Wow! The writers and producers of #Netflix #TheCrown must be so happy after this interview.

Looks like we are having at least three more season of this series!!!! https://t.co/84CtfYeYdP — Marco Núñez Yurén (@Marco_NY23) March 8, 2021

Harry and Meghan should produce a spin-off to "The Crown" called "The Firm". Ratings Gold! #TheFirm #OprahMeghanHarry — FiddyCas (@CastroLivin) March 8, 2021

Anyone else intrigued to see a Harry and Meghan #Opera? Like a spin off from #TheCrown 🤣 #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/9X7SUpu2CN — nerdegem 💎 (@nerdegem) March 7, 2021

Waiting for Netflix to announce spin off show to The Crown, The Harry and Meghan Chronicles.#HarryandMeghan — 🕷ɥsoɯ 🇪🇺 (@_mosh_j_) January 9, 2020

What do you feel, do you want to see a Prince Harry & Meghan Markle spin-off to Netflix’s The Crown? Let us know in the comments section below.

