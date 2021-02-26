Rapper Travis Scott might have to face investigation for breaking Covid regulation by holding a flash-mob event in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The city officials are looking into whether Travis broke regulations since he did not have prior permission to hold the street gathering, according to tmz.com.

The city did not issue a permit for Travis Scott’s pop-up gathering, sources said. Local residents were unhappy about the gathering given the Covid situations.

Travis Scott had gathered many of his fans to announce the first “Utopia Issue” of i-D Magazine.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly still crazy about each other, even though they went their separate ways two years ago.

The two are parents to a three-year-old daughter Stormi and are often seen spending time with each other during family holidays. While the two haven’t spoken about getting back together, sources reveal that their feelings for each other are quite obvious.

“Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy,” a source tells eonoine.com.

