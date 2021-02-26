Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Thursday shared a handwritten note by his seven-year-old son on Instagram. The picture is of a piece of paper from a lined notebook in which his son refers to the 37-year-old actor as a “special friend”.

The note written by Chris‘ son reads: “My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy.”

Chris Hemsworth captioned the picture saying: “My little boys creative writing.”

Check out the post shared by Chris Hemsworth below:

In fact, the note seems to have impressed Tristan’s teacher. The note had the words, “Well done Tristan” written in green at the bottom of the assignment.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for his superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder, in Australia last month.

