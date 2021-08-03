Advertisement

Nothing on Netflix right now matches the craze built by Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel. The show is gearing up for its 5th season, and every single thing about it is exciting and highly anticipated. While we are counting days until the concluding season hits the Streaming giant in precisely a month from today, the makers are here to surprise us even more, as they have released the trailer of the final season, and we definitely can’t keep calm.

Split into two Volumes, season 5 of Money Heist has been in the making for the longest time. Not long ago we were introduced to the premise of the new season where lead Álvaro Morte was in chains and busted. While that sent shock waves across the fans of the show, the trailer is a lengthy extension to the same shock and can you even imagine Professor has no escape plan this time? Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day, and also catch the trailer.

The trailer hit Netflix today and the makers are here to shock and leave in the stress of what is about to happen. Money Heist 5 trailer shows how the Bank Of Spain is now a war ground and the war is between the robbers and the Spain Military Force. The trailer opens up with Tokyo narrating the ordeal and how the team has been stuck in the bank for 100 hours.

We move to Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri Urrutikoetzea) busting Professor and announcing Checkmate. Álvaro Morte tells his team this might be the last time they talk and we see their world crumbling. There are a lot of tears, and to top that, Berlin makes a cameo in flashback too. The world is falling, and the Money Heist team makes sure they don’t lose, but the Military is also hell-bent. The trailer promises the deadliest action and bloodshed as the team takes weapons into their hands.

Money Heist 5 will release in two volumes on Netflix. First on September 3, 2021, and second on December 3, 2021.

