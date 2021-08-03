Advertisement

It was back in 2019 when Martin Scorsese hit the most number headlines and made waves. No, this wasn’t for any of his upcoming cult films, but his bold and cutthroat opinion about the superhero culture and specifically Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He had said they aren’t cinema and criticised their very existence. As expected, the stars from the MCU started talking about it, and so did Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett, a Hollywood veteran who has made name for herself for the past 3 decades, plays the fan favourite Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. The actor is who is right now at war with Disney has always been supportive of her character. When Martin Scorsese decided to put out his polarising opinion of the studio films, Scarlett Johansson joining forces with Chris Evans decided to talk about the row. Below is all you need to know about the same as what the two have to say.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans sat down with Variety to discuss the Martin Scorsese Vs Marvel row. Reacting to it, Johansson said, “seems kind of old-fashioned. Somebody had to explain it to me because it seemed so disappointing and sad in a way. They said, ‘I think what these people are saying is that at the actual theatre, there’s not a lot of room for different kinds of movies, or smaller movies, because the theatre is taken up by huge blockbusters,’” she told Evans. “It made me think about how people consume content now, and how there’s been this huge sea change with their viewing experience.”

To Scarlett Johansson’s take, Chris Evans replied, “I think original content inspires creative content. I think the new stuff is what keeps the creative wheel rolling. I just believe there’s room at the table for all of it.” Well, we expected Martin Scorsese to have a reply to this. But he didn’t.

What do you have to say about this? Lets us know in the comments section below.

