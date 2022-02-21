DC Universe is quite well known for bringing in characters who have a hint of darkness to them. One of these characters was Margot Robbie’s, Harley Quinn. But did you know that the actress was not the first choice for the filmmaker? Check it out

Advertisement

For the unversed, the role of Harley created by Paul Dini Bruce Timm had its first appearance in Batman: The Animated Series “Joker’s Favor” which was aired back on September 11, 1992.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, back in 2019 it was revealed that the role of Harley Quinn was first given to ‘Wild Child’ fame Emma Robert. It was noted that the makers for the movie Suicide Squad had approached her for the role, but the actress denied it. The reason behind it was that Emma was making her entry in the Horror drama Scream Queens alongside Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Glen Powell, and many more.

Since Emma Roberts rejected the role, it was given to Margot Robbie, who went on to bag 3 successful appearances as the character. She was first seen in David Ayer’s directed Suicide Squad. Later she received her own spinoff solo movie called Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in 2020. The movie was directed by Cathy Yan and was adapted from the comic series Birds of Prey. The movie also starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor, Ali Wong along the actress.

Margot’s latest appearance as Harley Quinn for the third time was seen in the sequel titled “The Suicide Squad”. The movie was directed by James Gunn had Pete Davidson, John Cena, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone among others starring alongside Margot. The movie released on 6th August 2021, shows the story of a group of supervillains who a brought together by the government agency to do their work for reduced sentences.

For more such amazing throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kanye West Apologizes For ‘Harassing’ Kim Kardashian With Pete Davidson Screenshots: “I’m Still Learning…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube