Gossip Girl turned out to be a rage soon after its release. The show aired in 2007 and continued its successful journey till 2012. Although Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley amongst others don’t want to look back, one cannot deny that this is the same series that earned them unprecedented fame. In the latest interview, Jessica Szohr has ended up confirming dating rumours with Ed Westwick in the past.

As most know, Ed played the role of the handsome hunk, Chuck Bass. He was loved for his aura and of course, chemistry with Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester). On the other hand, Jessica Szohr played the role of Vanessa. Most GG members don’t even follow each other on social media due to their allegedly toxic past but do you know they all dated at some point?

Jessica Szohr was rumoured to be dating Ed Westwick back in 2008. Rumours suggest that the couple went on and off for quite some time before calling it quits in 2010. The Gossip Girl actress has confirmed the rumours in a conversation during the Chicks In The Office podcast.

Jessica Szohr revealed, “A lot of us did date and I remember when Ed and I started dating, we wanted to keep it super private. A couple of months in—we had been together for quite a bit before it came out—we were going to go to a New York Knicks game and we went back and forth.”

“Either we are going to live this private life and never leave our apartment, or we do it and we just keep our s**t as private as we can. It was either you stay home — and we were people who liked going to sporting events and concerts and plays and stuff. After a couple of months, it got old. We need[ed] to leave,” she added.

It was last year in January 2021 that Jessica Szohr welcomed her first baby with partner Brad Richardson. Ed Westwick, on the other hand, was last rumoured to be dating Tamara Francesconi. The couple however split in September 2021.

