Ryan Reynolds has lately been promoting his film Red Notice, which hit selective theatres on November 5, 2021. The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a surprise interview after Will Ferrell cancelled at the last minute. In a hilarious conversation with the host, Ryan ended up oversharing about his s*x life and also mentioned Blake Lively in it.

Advertisement

The Free Guy actor ended up attending the interview after receiving a spontaneous call from Will Ferrell who was running extremely late. He later clarified that Will had cancelled and hence the promotions of The Shrink Next Door had to be carried forward by Ryan himself. The much-loved star also spoke about Paul Rudd’s recent ‘Sexiest Man Alive 2021’ title and called him the ‘Benjamin Buttons’ of this life.

Advertisement

Within a few minutes into the interview, Ryan Reynolds was asked about his family and the actor was quick to come up with a witty reply. He said, “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s…no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The s*x is totally normal.”

Even though Jimmy did not ask any personal questions, he ended up oversharing and jokingly asked Jimmy to “Pump the s*x breaks”. Reynolds also dramatically called him “Barbara Walters”, asking him to go easy on such questions. The audience can be heard cracking up uncontrollably in the background, at the fun conversation while repeatedly cheering for Ryan Reynolds. Have a look at the clip released on YouTube here.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds recently wrapped up the shoot of his next musical film, Spirited. While announcing the completion of schedule, the actor mentioned that he is going on a sabbatical and will dearly miss working with his team for a while. He also clarified in an interview with Hollywood Life that he is only taking a short break to spend more time with his kids.

Must Read: Henry Cavill To Appear In Mission: Impossible 8? Director Makes A Major Statement About A Return From The Past

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube