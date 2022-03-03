Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel is making a lot of buzzes. Recent reports claimed that Karan Kundrra will be the new jailor on the reality show. Now the latest promo confirmed the reports. Scroll down to know more.

Kundrra, who was last seen in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15, is all set to make his appearance as a jailor in Kangana’s reality show. The actor recently dropped the promo of the show and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash too reacted to it.

Karan Kundrra shared the promo of him as a jailer in Lock Upp with a caption, “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! Watch #LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

Take a look at the promo below:

Soon after Karan Kundrra shared the promo, Tejasswi Prakash commented on it, and her reaction has grabbed everyone’s attention. She wrote, “Daayyyuuummmm babe.” This is not the first time that he is hosting a reality show. He has previously hosted Gumrah – End Of Innocence and MTV show Love School alongside his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Now fans of TejRan are excited to see him in the jailor avatar in Lock Upp.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their banter and PDAs are much loved by the audience. Even after the show, the two are painting the town red with their PDAs. Their valentine’s Day celebration pics and videos went viral on social media, setting couple goals for all their fans.

So what do you think about Karan Kundrra as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp? Let us know in the comments.

