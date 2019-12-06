Bigg Boss 13’s Dalljeit Kaur SLAMS Tehseen Poonawalla Over Rape Statement: “A Rubbish Statement”

Today morning came in the good news when the accused of Hyderabad based vet doctor Priyanka Reddy’s rape accused were killed in an encounter. While the citizens along with celebrities like Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty amongst others expressed happiness, Bigg Boss 13’s ex-contestant Tehseen Poonawalla called the police’s act wrongdoing. Now, actress Dalljeit Kaur is slamming him for the same.

Tehseen took to his Twitter this morning and expressed his views to the incident as, “Two wrongs do not make a Right! We are rapidly descending into anarchy and NO RULE of LAW! The government can’t indulge in encounters this way. Will Asaram or a high profile Sengar or a Chinmyanand also meet with the same fate? Or are encounters meant for the poor?”

Now, ex-contestant Daljeit is reacting to his comments in a conversation with SpotboyE as she said, “I want to ask Tehseen if any from those 4 would have managed to escape, would it have been a better deal? The cops did a good job by killing those 4 rapists. Can you imagine how dangerous it would be if any one of them would have escaped? If they were running away and the cops did an encounter, how can it be termed as lawlessness? So Tehseen, do you mean to say that they should have been allowed to escape? Should we have done an experiment and waited to see what they do next?”

Furthermore, Dalljeit ended up calling his statement ‘rubbish’ as she added, “I totally condemn Poonawalla and I’m extremely sad that a matured guy like him has managed to even put a rubbish statement like that. These men deserved nothing more than this, I’m very happy that they have not seen another day of life because they did not deserve it for the horrid crime that they have done.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!