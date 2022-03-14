Lock Upp has seen celebrities make some really unexpected revelations. We have seen Poonam Pandey share all about her alleged abusive relationship with Sam Bombay. Sara Khan also spoke about her ex-husband Ali Merchant, who also made his entry last night. It is now Shivam Sharma who is leaving many in disgust over his latest revelations of s*xually involving himself with his neighbour. Scroll below for all the details.

Last night, Shivam along with co-contestants Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir Bohra were named under the charge sheet. The Splitsvilla contestant saved himself from elimination by pressing the buzzer first but in return, he had to reveal a deep dark secret of his.

To this, Shivam Sharma revealed, “There was a divorced lady ‘a bhabhi,’ who lived near my house, she was my mumma’s friend. It isn’t dirty because she was a divorcee and I wanted to help with her sexual lfe. I cook really great white sauce pasta, so I would take that to her house and would have a good time. It’s very old news now because this happened when I was in college around 8-9 years ago.”

Kangana Ranaut asked Shivam Sharma to read out his secret exactly how he mentioned in his Lock Upp contract. “There was a bhabhi opposite my old house, she got divorced and was my mother’s friend. Mai unke ghar pasta cook karke le jata tha and bed h*t karke wapas aata tha,” he read.

Shivam also described it as “pyaar do pyaar lo” scenario. Kangana Ranaut questioned him if he feels the same way about Sara Khan,but he denied saying he’s grown up now.

Adding to it all, Kangana asked for Sara Khan’s opinion who said she wouldn’t judge it because it was mutual. Babita Phogat expressed that she was shocked and couldn’t imagine anything like that ever.

However, Kangana Ranaut said she isn’t surprised because she always knew Shivam Sharma is a “bonafide lukkha.”

