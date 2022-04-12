Lock Upp inmate Saisha Shinde kissed Mandana Karimi on her lips on the show.

Advertisement

During a task, each member of the blue and orange teams was asked to pick someone they would like to ‘kiss’ in which ‘Kaidis’ were required to stamp other kaidi they liked with lipstick.

Advertisement

Saisha Shinde decided to kiss Mandana Karimi as she likes her. She also confessed that she finds Mandana “attractive and hot”. Saisha ended up kissing Mandana on her lips. The entire lip lock moment on Lock Upp between the two grabbed eyeballs.