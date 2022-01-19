Actor Vinit Kakar, who is currently seen as demon Mayasur in mythological series ‘Baal Shiv’, finds it a unique experience to shoot fight scenes with child artiste Aan Tiwari, who essays the role of young Shiva.

Vinit says: “Till date its for the first time when I’ll be shooting for a fight sequence with a child artiste. Aan is very cute and adorable. And it is quite a pleasant and unique experience for me while shooting for the upcoming track in which audience will see a huge fight between the lord and Asurs.”

Vinit Kakar says he is very careful on sets while shooting as he is fond of kids.

“Off screen I’m being very careful while shooting. As Aan is just around 5 years old. So making him comfortable on the sets while shooting with me is all my duty. So, I will be very careful as I know kids do have mood swings. And I must say he is such a talented kid that I can assure you he is future star of our industry. And not just me anyone knows him will agree with me.”, Vinit Kakar added.

Vinit Kakar is known for featuring in mythological shows like ‘Radhakrishn‘, ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’, ‘Vignaharta Ganesh’ among others, He is currently also seen playing the role of antagonist ‘Chirag’ in ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’.

It was previously reported that well-known actor Tej Sapru will be seen portraying the role of Prajapati Daksh in the mythological show ‘Baal Shiv’.

Excited to be a part of the show, Tej Sapru shared: “I am an ardent Shiv Bhakt. I am always up for projects which are associated with Mahadev. For me, Lord Shiva is everything, so when the makers of ‘Baal Shiv’ approached me for the role, I did not even think twice and got on board with the show.”

Tej Sapru, who had done several Bollywood projects including films such as ‘Gupt’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Sirf Tum’ and TV shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Saat Phere’ and ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’, is all set to play a powerful role in the mythological drama.

