Actor Vinit Kakar is all set to play the antagonist in the popular television show ‘Baal Shiv’. The actor will essay the role of demon ‘Mayasur’ in this mythological drama.

Vinit currently plays the role of ‘Chirag’ in ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’.

Vinit Kakar says, “I’m excited to join the show to play ‘Mayasur’. I have been typecast for playing demons in every mythological show and I’m enjoying it. I have got the opportunity to be part of every mythological shows of Indian TV.”

Vinit Kakar is known for featuring in mythological shows like ‘Radhakrishn’, ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’, ‘Vignaharta Ganesh’ among others enjoys being part of mythological shows.

“The time I joined ‘Ziddi Dil…’, I thought I would not return back to mythological drama. And continue the fictional stories. But when I was offered ‘Baal Shiv’, the actor inside me forced me to get back into the mythological genre.”

‘Baal Shiv’ airs on &TV.

