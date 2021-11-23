Munmun Dutta is way beyond her character Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress grabs eyeballs time and again over her Instagram posts. This time, she’s dancing in a viral reel and fans can’t stop praising her moves. Scroll below for all the details!

As fans know, Munmun is quite active on social media. Time and again, she follows the trending music and makes reels on the same. Currently, the internet world is going gaga over the song Jugnu, crooned by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi.

Munmun Dutta was the latest actress to join the Jugnu trend. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty shared her dancing video on Instagram. She looked stunning as she wore a grey quarter sleeves top with denim hot pants!

What’s also interesting to note is the fact that Munmun Dutta was dancing with her stilettos on and it looked like a cakewalk for her. She followed the signature steps and totally nailed the video!

“Jugnu fever,” Munmun captioned her post.

As expected, fans loved this version of hers and praised her dance moves.

A user wrote, “U r very hot yaar.”

Another commented, “Patli dubli Babita ji.”

“ So gorgeous,” commented a fan.

“Nice moves,” wrote another.

Check out the viral video ft Munmun Dutta and her Jugnu fever below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently achieved yet another milestone as it completed 3300 episodes.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just a show; it is an emotion. 3300 episodes while is another milestone covered, it still remains just a number. What counts for us, is the smiles that the show has been able to bring to people’s faces over the last thirteen years. I thank all the viewers and fans for their love and support through all these years. We remain committed to creating content that fills lives with laughter, happiness and positivity,” Asit Modi said on the occasion.

