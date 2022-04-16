Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to enter the fearless reality show Lock Upp with Tusshar Kapoor and Divya Agarwal to celebrate five years of ALTBalaji.

Advertisement

Ektaa will be seen celebrating the occasion with ‘Lock Upp’ contestants along with her brother Tusshar and friend Divya Agarwal.

Advertisement

Lock Upp has crossed 200 million views and grabbed eyeballs because of the entertaining elements for the audience that not only includes fights or heated conversations between the contestants but also brings out their emotional turmoil. It is also about mending their relationship within the show with each other to survive in the game.

Ektaa R Kapoor will be interacting with the inmates and has also planned some fun activities with them.

Meanwhile, there are also several tasks that begin with Sharirik Shram, during which the kaidis or inmates were asked to make cow dung cakes. The losing block will be required to clean their utensils. During the task, Zeeshan Khan has trouble adjusting to the cow dung and its smell. After a gruelling battle, the left block wins the shram, and Kaaranvir and Anjali are given the punishment of washing the utensils.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Teejay Sidhu Is Shocked With Mandana Karimi Judging Karanvir Bohra By His Vibes, “One Who Supported Anurag Kashyap During The Entire #MeToo…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube