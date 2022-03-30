Going to jail. Well, that never really sounded that interesting. But if you have a chance to take a walk through Central Jail, Agra with Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, then it turns out to be a memorable moment.

Advertisement

The three stars were present with director Tushar Jalota at the jail for the promotion of their movie ‘Dasvi’.

Advertisement

The movie is a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. The story revolves around Abhishek Bachchan, a rustic politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who later decides to clear his 10th exams. Yami Gautam essays jailor Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

It was a great moment for the jail inmates too as there is a special screening for them. While making an entry from the gate of the jail, all the three stars were full of nostalgia. They were taking selfies and recalling shooting moments.

Abhishek Bachchan was having fun banter with the media and he was shown different locations where the shooting happened.

Pointing towards a corner opposite kastha Kala/ Lauh udyog (Wood and metal craft) area, Tushar Jalota says: “We used to have lunch over here.”.

Abhishek and the entire cast later moved toward the field where the entire screening was organised for the inmates. They took selfies and Abhishek recalls: “We promised them that will show them the entire movie and finally we are here for the same.”

While walking through the jail area Abhishek Bachchan spent some time feeding the peacocks and he seems to enjoy every bit of his visit. Be it admiring the hard work put in by the inmates involved in wood and metal craft or marvelling at the harvesting.

Tushar Jalota adds: “We also shot inside the area where inmates are involved in wood and metal craftwork.”

Abhishek also highlighted the particular point in the centre of the field where all inmates were gathered and the shooting of the track ‘Macha Macha’ song happened.

Yami Gautham adds: “I never thought will again come to this place and spend some time over here.”

Abhishek Bachchan says: “I would request everyone to watch the movie on April 7.”

‘Dasvi’ is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Goes Incognito As He Travels In Mumbai Local, Fans Call Him A ‘Gem’ – Watch The Viral Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube