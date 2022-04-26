Tejasswi Prakash was recently felicitated for her contributions to society, which the young actress has been contributing to in her own small way.

Advertisement

While the award was prestigious, Tejasswi feels that more than bringing it home, it was being recognized for her efforts that mattered the most. She said, “To be appreciated for contributing to those in my surroundings and to society needs feels special.”

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash added, “My contributions were the best I could do in my capacity, but I personally feel that I was able to make some sort of a positive change and eventually any sort of change made, be it big or small holds importance”.

Tejasswi Prakash continued, “I also feel that the urge to make a change for things around you should come from within. Even if you start small, it should be genuine, it should be for a cause that will benefit all.”

The Naagin 6 actress also further stated, “I also believe that in recent times after all that we have gone through with the pandemic and so much more, to bring about the right kind of change, we need to be that change to actually see it! And I am glad that I was able to do my bit for that right change to be seen.”

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash’s Old Audition Tape Goes Viral, Proves She’s A Born Actor – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube