Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has arrived on the big screen yet again, and surprisingly, despite no promotions, it has managed to attract footfalls from its dedicated audience. In the month of February, the magnum opus was relaunched and since the buzz on the ground level was strong, it scored well above the 15 crore mark at the Indian box office. Now, with the latest re-release edition, it has scored impressive numbers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Over the years, Christopher Nolan has built a massive loyal fan base in India, which gets active whenever his film arrives in theatres. Back in December 2024, when the makers planned the relaunch of Interstellar, all die-hard fans of Nolan were excited. However, since Pushpa 2 occupied most of the screens, especially IMAX, the relaunch of the Hollywood biggie was postponed.

After the postponement, the 2014 sci-fi epic was re-released in Indian theatres, it became a massive success at the Indian box office by earning 16.80 crore* net. Now, once again, the film has been relaunched in Indian theatres, and the performance is still impressive. Re-released on March 14, Interstellar amassed around 3.40 crore* net in 2 days.

Without much promotions, the score of 3.40 crores* is really good, and after combining it with the previous relaunch, the total sum at the Indian box office equals 20.20 crore* net at the Indian box office. Today, another solid score is expected on the board, and the overall opening weekend is expected to be above the 5 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and others in key roles. It earned a fair total during its original run in India but over the years, it built a massive fan base and emerged as a cult-classic. It’s considered to be one of the best films from the Hollywood industry.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

