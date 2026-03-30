Zazie Beetz starrer They Will Kill You has opened with a disastrous collection as expected on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It has landed a spot in the domestic top 5, but with mixed reviews, the film is expected to get crushed at the box office once The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases this week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The comedy-action movie from Warner Bros. Pictures has less buzz and has earned well below its projected range in North America. The movie is suffering amid tentpole releases, and the critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes states, “A hyper-stylized battle royale with a vivid gothic setting, They Will Kill You’s cyclical structure can grow repetitive, but a fierce Zazie Beetz keeps the bloodletting infectiously fun.”

They Will Kill You’s box office collection in North America on its opening weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, They Will Kill You opened at #3 in the domestic box office charts. The horror-comedy starring Zazie Beetz grossed a disastrous $5 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend. It is even worse than The Bride’s $7.1 million opening weekend gross. Additionally, its debut weekend is even lower than that of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come [$9.1 million] and M3GAN 2.0 [$10.2 million]. It is the second disastrous debut among Warner Bros releases, in just a two-week gap.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, day 1 – $2.3 million

Saturday, day 2 – $1.6 million

Sunday, day 3 – $1.1 million

Total – $5 million

Global box office collection update

The film also had a modest opening weekend at the overseas box office. It collected just $4 million on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the film’s worldwide gross reached $9 million. It is even lower than what Ready or Not 2: Here I Come collected in its domestic opening weekend. The Zazie Beetz starrer was released on March 27.

Box office summary of They Will Kill You

Domestic – $5 million

International – $4 million

Worldwide – $9 million

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Must Read: They Will Kill You Box Office: A Disastrous $2M+ Opening Day Sets The Tone For A Troubled Run

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