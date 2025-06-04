Thudarum is streaming online, but that did not stop Mohanlal fans from showering their love in theatres. The crime thriller has enjoyed a glorious run, emerging as the third-highest Malayalam grosser in history. It is only 4 crores away from a worldwide feat, but it’s too late now. Scroll below for day 40 box office collections!

How much has Thudarum earned in India?

Tharun Moorthy‘s directorial was released in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025. It has completed 40 days in theatres, accumulating 121.67 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. On the sixth Tuesday, Thudarum minted 5 lakh, staying on similar lines as 6 lakh earned on the previous day.

The gross box office collection, including all languages in India, comes to 143.57 crores. Thudarum is the second-highest Mollywood grosser in the domestic market, only after Manjummel Boys (142 crores).

Thudarum Worldwide Earnings

Unlike L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal’s latest release could not enter the 100 crore club at the overseas box office. It missed the milestone by a few inches, earning 93.80 crore gross.

At the worldwide box office, Thudarum has made cumulative earnings of 237.37 crore gross. It is only around 4 crores away from surpassing Manjummel Boys to become the #2 Malayalam grosser globally, but it’s too late now. The crime thriller will likely conclude its theatrical run within this week.

Take a look at the top 3 Malayalam grossers worldwide below:

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores Thudarum (2025) – 228.92 crores

However, Mohanlal grabs two spots among the top 3, which is a testimony of his super success.

Thudarum Box Office Summary

Budget: 90 crores

India net collection: 121.67 crores

India gross collection: 143.57 crores

ROI: 35.18%

Overseas collection: 93.80 crores

Worldwide collection: 237.37 crores

