Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 took a strong start at the ticket booking window, with its opening day bringing record ticket sales of 295K, surpassing every single Bollywood film of 2025 except for one. Akshay Kumar has held the second spot in the list of top 10 opening-day ticket sales on BookMyShow.

Akshay Kumar Dethrones Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar took only 36 days to dethrone Ajay Devgn, who occupied the second spot in the list of top 10 BMS ticket sales on the opening day for Hindi films in 2025. Raid 2 registered a ticket sale of 278K on the opening day!

Housefull 5 Beats Raid 2

Housefull 5 has clearly surpassed Raid 2’s opening day ticket sales on BMS by a margin of 17K more tickets sold! However, none of the films have been able to touch the top spot owned by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which registered a ticket sale of 669K on the opening day on BMS.

Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Kicks Kangana Ranaut’s Political Drama!

Housefull 5 has kicked Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency out of the top 10 spots. The political drama, based on the life of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, registered ticket sales of 87K on the opening day of BMS. The tenth spot is now owned by Shahid Kapoor’s Deva with ticket sales of 88K on the opening day!

Check out the top 10 BMS ticket sales on the opening day for Hindi films of 2025.

Chhaava: 669K Housefull 5: 295K Raid 2: 278K Sikandar: 271K Sky Force: 193K** Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 150K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 145K* Jaat: 110K (Thu) Deva: 88K

*Tickets at discounted rates

**46k Tickets at discounted rates

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

