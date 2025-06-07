The comedy thriller Housefull 5 has scored the third biggest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. There are more reasons to celebrate as Akshay Kumar has clocked his 4th highest opener of all time and #2 in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for the day 1 box office collection!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Collection

The official figures are out, and Housefull 5 has minted 24.35 crores on day 1. Akshay Kumar starrer surpassed the negative word-of-mouth to open on the predicted lines. The real test begins today. It is to be seen whether Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial maintains its hold or slips amid the mixed reviews.

Records third-highest Bollywood opening of 2025

Housefull 5 has dethroned Raid 2 to second the third-highest opening of 2025. However, it failed to beat Sikandar (30.06 crores) and Chhaava (33.10 crores). The race is now against the top opening weekends. The multi-starrer comedy thriller must earn 73.83 crore+ to enter the top 3.

Akshay Kumar scores his 4th highest opening of all-time

Akshay Kumar also scored his highest opening of 2025. As far as his all-time openers are concerned, Housefull 5 has landed at the #4 spot. It is only behind Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, and Gold.

Take a look at the top 10 openers of Akshay Kumar:

Mission Mangal– 29.16 crores Sooryavanshi- 26.29 crores Gold- 25.25 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Kesari- 21.06 crores 2.0 (Hindi)- 20.25 crores Singh Is Bliing- 20.67 crores Housefull 4- 19.08 crores Good Newwz- 17.56 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- 16.07 crores Sky Force- 15.30 crores

Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid openers

The post-Covid era hasn’t been the best for Khiladi Kumar. After a series of flop, 2025 has been a lucky year for him so far. Housefull 5 has scored Akshay’s second-highest opening during the post pandemic period. It only remained behind Sooryavanshi.

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Summary

Budget: 225 crores

Advance Booking: 8.02 crores

Morning Occupancy: 13.62%

Box Office Collection: 24.35 crores

Budget Recovery: 10.8%

