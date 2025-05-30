Tovino Thomas led Narivetta has concluded its first week in theatres. It began its box office journey on a promising note but slipped during the weekdays. The action drama has managed to beat the 8-day extended first week of Identity to clock the 7th highest opening week in Mollywood in 2025. Scroll below for the day 7 updates!

How much has Narivetta earned in India?

With the presence of a magnum opus like Thudarum, the journey could not have been easy for Anuraj Manohar’s directorial. As per Sacnilk, Narivetta earned 85 lakhs on day 7. It witnessed around 10% drop compared to 95 lakhs earned on Wednesday.

The opening week of Narivetta concludes at 9.90 crore net, which is about 11.68 crores in gross earnings. Tovino Thomas’ film has surpassed Identity and Prince And Family in its first week.

Take a look at the highest opening week in Mollywood in 2025:

L2: Empuraan: 88.26 crores (8 days) Thudarum: 51.55 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 23.73 crores (8 days) Officer On Duty: 15.13 crores (8 days) Rekhachithram: 17.23 crores (8 days) Bazooka: 12.09 crores (8 days) Maranamass: 11.53 crores (8 days) Narivetta: 9.90 crores Identity: 8.35 crores (8 days) Prince And Family: 8.09 crores

Narivetta Budget Recovery

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crores. In 7 days, it has recovered 99% of the estimated cost. It will officially gain the success tag today. However, in order to become a ‘hit,’ Narivetta will have to rake in double its investment, i.e., 20 crores at the box office.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office summary below:

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 9.90 crores

India gross collection: 11.68 crores

Budget Recovery: 99%

Overseas collection: 7.60 crores

Worldwide collection: 19.28 crores

Verdict: Plus

