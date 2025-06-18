Kamal Haasan led Thug Life is dwindling at the box office. The overseas run may have already concluded while the domestic collections are simply disappointing. The Tamil action drama now aims to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

How much has Thug Life earned in 13 days in India?

There’s no ray of hope left for this Tamil action drama. Following a constant decline, the box office collections have fallen to only 30 lakhs on day 13, as per Sacnilk. Thug Life suffered another 14% drop compared to 35 lakhs earned on the previous day. The end is near, and given the current scenario, it is inevitable.

In 12 days, Thug Life accumulated only 47.20 crore net, which is about 55.69 crores in gross earnings. It was expected to at least enter the top 5 Tamil grossers of 2025 in India. But that would be impossible as Suriya’s Retro (60.55 crores) still leads at the #5 spot by 13.35 crores.

Take a look at the Thug Life box office breakdown in India:

Week 1: 44 crores

Day 9: 64 lakhs

Day 10: 85 lakhs

Day 11: 85 lakhs

Day 12: 35 lakhs

Day 13: 30 lakhs

Total: 47.20 crores

Thug Life Worldwide Total

At the overseas box office, Mani Ratnam‘s directorial has concluded its journey at 41.15 crores. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collections of Thug Life surged to 96.84 crores. It is only 3.16 crores away from unlocking the 100 crore club, but it’s going to be a very difficult task given the earnings have fallen to around 30 lakhs daily.

Safe to say, Kamal Haasan‘s film is living its worst nightmare, and there’s no going back from this one!

Thug Life Box Office Summary (13 days)

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 47.20 crores

India gross collection: 55.69 crores

Overseas collection: 41.15 crores

Worldwide collection: 96.84 crores

Verdict: Flop

