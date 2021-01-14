Back in 2018, Kajol had come up with Helicopter Eela which was entirely riding on her shoulders. The film was a slice of life light-hearted entertainer with Kajol playing a controlling mother. Circa 2021 and she would be heavy lifting Tribhanga where she again gets into a family zone.

This time she will be seen playing daughter to a woman (Tanvi Azmi) who is apparently controlling. Moreover, she plays a mother as well to Mithila Palkar who has earlier appeared in another Netflix film, Chopsticks.

By the look of things, Tribhanga comes across as a class centric film which would primarily be picked by urban audiences. As it is, Netflix has maximum penetration amongst the class centres and A cities. From that perspective, this Renuka Shahane directed film is focused on those who like their entertainment to have certain class appeal and that comes across quite prominently in the promo as well.

Tribhanga has seen decent promotion coming its way, though, given the fact that Kajol is leading the show here, one would have expected far more hype and hoopla around it. Moreover, the title is such that some sort of added awareness would have further helped the cause.

Nonetheless, given the fact that Kajol is in charge here, the film stands to gain well if word of mouth catches around the film. Releasing tomorrow, the film streams at Netflix and is a quick-fire 90 minutes affair.

