Actress Jacqueline Fernandez thoroughly enjoyed herself during a bike ride, and on Wednesday took to Instagram Stories to share how much she enjoyed riding a bike.

Jaqueline shared a video of herself enjoying the bike ride and wrote: “That’s it. I am changing my mode of transport to bike.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez has a packed year ahead, with several films lined up.

Jacqueline Fernandez has shot for her horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and has commenced shooting for “Bachchan Pandey“, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for “Kick 2“. The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick“.

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

“I am looking forward to the year and never wish to stop working, I would rather prefer to hop from one set to another than be deprived of the joy of shooting,” she said previously while talking about the new year.

