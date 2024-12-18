Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter is struggling really hard at the box office. Firstly, the content is not gaining much appreciation from the critics as they gave it an abysmal rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Although the audience rating is much better, it does not help the film gain numbers at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

It has received only 14% of the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critic’s consensus read, “Claiming no trophies with its rote story and shoddy special effects, it turns out to be a paper tiger.” The audience rating is, however, much better than that as it is an above average of 73%. The film came out on Friday. It is resonating with the performance of Joker 2, which turned out to be a big box office failure this year and had a reported budget of around $200 million.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the film’s box office details on Monday, and they are utterly disappointing. According to the report, it stayed below one million at the US box office and collected $830K, only experiencing a dip of 66.1% from an already low Sunday. It has only reached a $11.8 million cume in the US after four days of release.

However, the movie has a better CinemaScore rating than Joker 2. Kaven the Hunter received a C, while Joaquin Phoenix’s movie got a D. The report further added that it is much lower than Wonder Woman 1984’s $1.8 million first Monday being a day-and-date release, with just 30% theatres open, including 10% limited capacity, at the peak of the COVID crisis in December 2020.

It has reportedly recorded the worst performance for a major comic book movie post-COVID at the US box office. The film is also struggling at the international box office. It has collected only $15 million overseas so far, but the global cume has reached $26.82 million in four days. It was made on a reported budget of $110-$130 million.

Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, was released in the theatres on December 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

