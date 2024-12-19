The matters associated with the mysterious events leading up to Liam Payne’s passing still remain unclear and the Argentinian hotel where he stayed is facing intense scrutiny.

Several television shows have swiftly covered the details of the ‘One Direction’ star’s death. But the latest documentary about the late singer apparently did not sit well with his fans.

There is so much the public doesn’t know about what led to #LiamPayne’s SHOCKING and tragic death. In a new special, TMZ puts together his final hours, seeking to answer the question: who’s to blame? Watch it MONDAY (December 16) at 8/7c on @FOXTV. https://t.co/XqI3yyJAMr pic.twitter.com/eBkO1PZGGZ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 14, 2024

Fans Took to Social Media to Express Their Displeasure

On Monday, TMZ aired ‘TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?’ featuring interviews with eyewitnesses, hotel staff, and people close to Liam.

Though he passed away nearly two months ago and his funeral took place just weeks prior, some of his fans are visibly upset. Many took to social media to express their displeasure with the new documentary.

“This is so gross. the case is not even closed,” one fan wrote on X. Another added, “I know most celebrity deaths get a documentary/dug into .. but some of these topics are so invasive. just let him rest.”

this is so gross. the case is not even closed. LIES — emma⁷ 🇵🇹 rip liam 💔 (@emmacabral10) December 17, 2024

watching the Liam Payne TMZ/Fox special … I know most celebrity deaths get a documentary/dug into .. but some of these topics are so invasive. just let him rest 💔 — maddie (@HlSTORYHUHH) December 17, 2024

A third penned: “I hope liam’s family sues the ever living shit out of tmz, i’ve never been so disgusted in my life.” A user added, “You are f***ing disgusting.”

i hope liam’s family sues the ever living shit out of tmz, i’ve never been so disgusted in my life — jess 💚🛰 missing harry era (@satellitehabits) October 16, 2024

You are fucking disgusting. — NatureX (@Valeria08794867) December 15, 2024

A Hotel Guest Recounted Hearing the Impact of Liam’s Fatal Fall

Bret Watson, a hotel guest staying at CasaSur in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Liam Payne was also residing, was there for his wedding. Several other wedding guests were also at the hotel. He was in a first-floor hotel room with his wedding planner when he witnessed Liam’s fall.

Bret explained that they had gone up to the room and were looking out of the window when the incident occurred.

“We saw Liam fall,” he continued, “We immediately rushed out on the balcony to see what it was and when we looked down we could see it was Liam lying on the ground. He landed face up so we could tell right away it was him, and he was motionless.”

He mentioned that although he didn’t have a medical background, from what he observed, it seemed that Liam passed away on impact. He described the moment as one where time seemed to stop or slow down immediately. Bret explained that witnessing someone fall in such a manner was heartbreaking, but hearing the impact on the ground was even more haunting than seeing the fall itself.

