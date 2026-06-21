In what can only be described as a box office miracle fueled by an explosive word-of-mouth, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has rewritten the rules of box office collections. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, the partition-era romantic drama has pulled off a sensational turnaround on the second Sunday, living up to its title by fighting its way back to the top.

The film has managed to sustain numbers into its second weekend. In fact, it turned into a winner despite a tough release battle with Governor, Haunted 3D, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata last week. And this week, it had to compete with Cocktail 2.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 10 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the tenth day, the second Sunday, June 21, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned an unbelievable 5.5 – 5.7 crore net across India. When placed against the Day 1 opening of 1.15 crore, this represents an astronomical 418% growth – proving that audiences are pushing the film. It recorded a phenomenal 54% average occupancy with an expanded number of 1,971 shows.

The romantic drama hasn’t just registered growth; it has recorded the biggest individual earning day of its entire theatrical run so far! Even more staggering is that its second Sunday collections are a massive 418% higher than its opening day performance.

The second weekend brought in close to 12 crore, more than doubling the film’s initial three-day opening weekend. Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama is mirroring the organic success, standing just a breath away from the 20-crore domestic mark.

The movie is now walking into the second week, with a celebrated momentum, which might help it gain a respectable end before Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle arrives at the box office this week!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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