Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural legacy is holding well at the box office, with Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past performing so well that it is surprising. Starring Mimoh Chakraborty, the horror film has wrapped up its second weekend at the ticket windows, and the numbers call for a celebration.

The film has managed to sustain numbers and attention well into its second weekend. In fact, it maintained the momentum amidst a tough release battle with Governor, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Haunted 3D Box Office Day 10 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the tenth day, the second Sunday, June 21, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, earned in the range of 52 – 55 lakh at the box office. The film recorded a steady 13% average occupancy across 1,088 shows in India. In the second weekend, the horror film earned almost 1.5 crore at the box office.

Standing at an estimated domestic net total of 17.45 crore, the horror film is currently eyeing the bottom spot of Bollywood’s highest-grossing horror films. To enter the top 10 charts, it must dethrone Anushka Sharma‘s Pari, which holds the number ten spot with a lifetime net of 24.65 crore.

Currently, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is almost 7.2 crore away from entering the top 10 horror films of Bollywood, but if it managed to do so, it would be a surprise and shock, both at the same time!

Check out the highest-grossing horror films of all time in Bollywood (India Net Collection).

Shaitaan (2024): 151 crore Raaz 3 (2012): 70 crore Ragini MMS 2 (2014): 47 crore Maa (2025): 38.63 crore Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020): 31.24 crore Raaz Reboot (2016): 29 crore Haunted 3D (2011): 27 crore Ek Thi Daayan (2013): 26 crore Raaz – The Mystery Continues (2009): 25.49 crore Pari (2018): 24.65 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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