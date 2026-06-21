Shahid Kapoor has a massive reason to celebrate this Sunday! His latest theatrical offering, Cocktail 2, has set the box office ringing, showing fantastic growth over its opening weekend, and as per the early trends, the film has entered the top 10 films of Shahid Kapoor’s career, with its estimated global earnings.

In just 3 days, the romantic comedy, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, has moved past the 70 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has almost touched the 50 crore mark with its net collection in India!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, June 21, Cocktail 2 earned in the range of 18 – 18.5 crore at the box office, with an impressive 29% average occupancy across massive 10,462 shows in India. This brings its 3-day domestic net total to a whisker away from the 50 crore milestone, currently sitting at an estimated 48.8 – 49.8 crore. It missed the 50 crore mark by the narrowest of margins!

The overseas market has also responded quite favorably over the weekend, bringing almost 19.2 – 19.5 crore. Combined with the gross domestic collections, the worldwide total for Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy has rocketed to an impressive 77 – 78 crore in its opening weekend alone.

With this explosive global start, the film has comfortably dethroned Batti Gul Meter Chalu from the list of the top 10 films of Shahid Kapoor’s career! The 2018 social drama finished its lifetime run at 55.84 crore globally.

Check out Shahid Kapoor‘s highest-grossing films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore R … Rajkumar: 101.21 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Cocktail 2: 77 – 78 crore* Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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