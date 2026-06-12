Arjun Sarja starrer Blast has concluded its second week at the Indian box office. The Tamil martial arts drama is on a record-breaking spree and is set to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026. It has also registered 125% profits. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, Blast earned 1.05 crore on day 15. It maintained its one crore+ daily streak at the Indian box office, despite competition from Parimala And Co and Karuppu, which is commendable. The second week has concluded at 14.66 crore, with a 43% drop from the opening week.

The total earnings in India reach 40.44 crore net, which is about 47.71 crore in gross earnings. Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan co-starrer is made on a reported budget of 18 crore. In two weeks, it has registered returns of 22.44 crore, which converts to 125% in profit percentage. Hit!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

Week 2: 14.66 crore

Total: 40.44 crore

Set to beat LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

During its third weekend, Blast will aim to beat LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (43.07 crore) and enter the top 10 Kollywood grossers of 2026 at the Indian box office. It is less than 3 crore away from achieving the feat.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 194.38 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Blast: 40.44 crore (15 days) Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore

Blast Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 40.44 crore

ROI: 125%

India gross: 47.71 crore

Overseas gross: 14.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 61.76 crore

Verdict: Hit

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