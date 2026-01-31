Sudha Kongara’s Tamil political action drama Parasakthi is a box office bomb. Made on a massive budget of 150 crores, it has managed to earn slightly over 50 crores in India. That’s not the only disappointment. Sivakarthikeyan will also miss out on a major post-COVID feat. Scroll below for the day 21 collection!

How much has Parasakthi earned in India?

The 2026 Pongal release is nearing the end of its theatrical run. As per Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned 3 lakhs on day 21. It witnessed a further drop from 5 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The pace is simply poor, especially for a film mounted on a 150 crore budget. It is struggling to drive footfalls amid competition from Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 52.23 crores net. In 21 days, Parasakthi has recovered 35% of its estimated budget. It will be a flop with losses of around 97 crores. Including taxes, the gross total has landed at 61.63 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 36.25 crores

Week 2: 14.90 crores

Week 3: 1.08 crores

Total: 52.23 crores

Will miss a major post-COVID feat!

While there were little hopes left for Parasakthi, it was expected to at least beat Maaveeran and emerge as Sivakarthikeyan’s 5th highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office. Despite a small margin of only 1.30 crores, the target will remain out of reach.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases:

Amaran – 220.05 crores Don – 77.86 crores Doctor – 69.36 crores Madharaasi – 62.82 crores Maaveeran – 53.53 crores Parasakthi – 51.08 crores (13 days) Ayalaan – 49.68 crores Prince – 27.47 crores

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 52.23 crores

Budget recovery: 35%

India gross: 61.63 crores

Overseas gross: 22.85 crores

Worldwide gross: 84.48 crores

